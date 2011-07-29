DesignShare Logo

Language of School Design


A completely revised 3rd Edition of The Language of School Design been released. With dozens of excellent reviews and thousands of copies sold, LOSD is a must-have resource for School Planners, Architects, Educators and Administrators.

Buy from Amazon.com link

New Book from Prakash Nair


From the Harvard Education Publishing Group

The United States has about $2 trillion tied up in aging school facilities. School districts throughout the country spend about $12 billion every year keeping this infrastructure going. Yet almost all of the new money we pour into school facilities reinforces an existing—and obsolete—model of schooling.

In Blueprint for Tomorrow, Prakash Nair—one of the world’s leading school designers—explores the hidden messages that our school facilities and classrooms convey and advocates for the “alignment” of the design of places in which we teach and learn with twenty-first-century learning goals.

Buy the book through the Harvard Press website.

Or on Amazon.

Building Capacity

Stephen Hurley’s in-depth article uses images and interviews from FNI’s schools to illustrate the successes and struggles of change agency in Canadian education. Learn how teachers in these schools embrace the challenges and opportunities presented by more varied options in teaching and learning spaces.

Read the full article here.
Prakash Nair Keynote


Join Prakash as he reveals how you can effectively design and adapt your learning spaces in environments shifted by technological, cultural and workspace change.

The National FutureSchools Expo is an annual 2-day event which runs in March and will be held at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre on the 23 - 24 of March, 2017.
It is the sister-event of EduTECH (Australasia and Asia Pacific’s largest education event). It consists of one central exhibition and five parallel conferences designed to tackle five specific areas of the future school:

- Future Leadership

- Young Learning

- Special Needs

- Teaching about and using emerging technologies

- STEM, coding, robotics and the new digital curriculum

See more at: http://www.futureschools.com.au/About.stm#sthash.DXnz4OoX.dpuf

Join the FNI Team

FNI HAS POSITIONS AVAILABLE!

ARCHITECTURAL PROJECT MANAGER SOUGHT IN RHODE ISLAND
Are you passionate about learning and design? Do you want to design the learning environments of the future all around the world? We are currently seeking a Project Manager with at least 5 years of experience managing and leading projects to work in our Rhode Island Studio. The ideal candidate should be a highly motivated out-of-the box thinker with strong project management, communication, and leadership skills. A passion for design and a curiosity about learning, and the world is a must.

ARCHITECTURAL STUDIO DIRECTOR – BANGALORE, INDIA
Are you passionate about learning and design? Do you want to design the learning environments of the future all around the world? An exciting adventure awaits you in India. We are currently seeking an Architectural Studio Director with at least 5 years of experience managing and leading projects to head up our Bangalore, India Studio.

PROJECT ARCHITECT/PROJECT MANAGER SOUGHT IN BALTIMORE
We are currently seeking a Project Architect or Project Manager with at least 5 years of experience managing and leading projects to work in our Baltimore Studio. The ideal candidate should be a highly motivated out-of-the box thinker with strong project management, communication, and leadership skills. A passion for design and a curiosity about learning and the world is a must.

INTERN – ARCHITECTURAL DESIGNER Are you passionate about learning and design? Do you want to design the learning environments of the future all around the world? We are currently seeking an Intern Architectural Designer to work in our Minneapolis Studio, located in the heart of Uptown. The ideal candidate should be a highly motivated out‐of‐the box thinker with strong design and communication skills. A passion for design and a curiosity about learning, and the world is a must. This is a full‐time summer position, and may turn into a full or part‐time position in the fall. Starting compensation will range from $2,800 ‐ $3,200 per month, depending on qualifications.

See more details here.

View
FNI School Video


Student-centered learning is Individualized, community-based, experiential, and collaborative. The FNI Learning Community model supports students in all four of these defined areas, as demonstrated by Norma Rose Point School in Vancouver, British Columbia. This new video from Fielding Nair International shows how successful innovative spaces can be through the voices of the school community.

View the video here: https://youtu.be/yBFc_3apnZ4

View
10-10 School

Student-Centered, Agile Learning Spaces in the Canadian Landscape

Fielding Nair International is creating another 10-10 school in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies. That is, a school where learning is a “10” and so are the learning spaces. The two-story addition includes an elementary school, performing and visual arts spaces, and a new heart for all grades. Now under construction, the design echoes the Canadian Rockies setting, and the surrounding landscape offers multiple opportunities for experiential outdoor learning. Inside, agile spaces with permeable boundaries and flexible furnishings allow students and teachers to choose how and where they learn.

Watch it here.

Recent Articles

Kids LOVE Their New School!

Liberated Spaces: Purposeful School Design Says Goodbye to Cells and Bells

Leaner, More Effective Schools

Douglas Park School Opens in Regina

Exploring Six Principles of Sustainable School Design

A Variety of Voices: Innovative Learning Spaces Transform the Hartland-Lakeside School District

Transforming Schools for the 21st Century

The Classroom Is Obsolete: It’s Time for Something New


A Tribute to Dr. Jeff Lackney

(Please note that DesignShare does not own the rights to most of the images on our web site. If you want to use an image in your own work, you must contact the architectural design firm directly in order to get permission.)

Edutopia Post by Prakash Nair


by Prakash Nair , Founding President, Fielding Nair International
Edutopia, Posted 05/08/2015

Prakash Nair questions the way our education system emphasizes the need for students to pay constant attention to a teacher:

“Are we in crisis because of short attention spans and the losing battle teachers are fighting to keep kids interested in class? Before we answer that, let us look at the word “attention” to see how this important word has been co-opted by the education establishment to represent something completely different than its true meaning.”

Nair posits that attention is not only natural to survival, but it should be directed from a teacher to their students instead. Student’s needs should come first, and their individual styles of learning be honored.

Read his post here.

21st Century Curriculum

PBL21 is the next step in the evolution of project-based learning. Learn how to design a 21st century curriculum framework which seamlessly integrates the learning environment, critical attributes of 21st century education, multiple literacies for the 21st century and the 7 Survival Skills for the 21st Century. Workshop description plus more about what you will learn and do.

This workshop from 21st Century Schools is offered at our quarterly institutes in the United States, and can also be brought to you anywhere in the world.

