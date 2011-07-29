Language of School Design Language of School Design

A completely revised 3rd Edition of The Language of School Design been released. With dozens of excellent reviews and thousands of copies sold, LOSD is a must-have resource for School Planners, Architects, Educators and Administrators. Buy from Amazon.com link New Book from Prakash Nair New Book from Prakash Nair

From the Harvard Education Publishing Group The United States has about $2 trillion tied up in aging school facilities. School districts throughout the country spend about $12 billion every year keeping this infrastructure going. Yet almost all of the new money we pour into school facilities reinforces an existing—and obsolete—model of schooling. In Blueprint for Tomorrow, Prakash Nair—one of the world’s leading school designers—explores the hidden messages that our school facilities and classrooms convey and advocates for the “alignment” of the design of places in which we teach and learn with twenty-first-century learning goals. Buy the book through the Harvard Press website. Or on Amazon. Building Capacity Building Capacity Stephen Hurley’s in-depth article uses images and interviews from FNI’s schools to illustrate the successes and struggles of change agency in Canadian education. Learn how teachers in these schools embrace the challenges and opportunities presented by more varied options in teaching and learning spaces. Read the full article here.

Prakash Nair Keynote Prakash Nair Keynote

Join Prakash as he reveals how you can effectively design and adapt your learning spaces in environments shifted by technological, cultural and workspace change. The National FutureSchools Expo is an annual 2-day event which runs in March and will be held at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre on the 23 - 24 of March, 2017.

It is the sister-event of EduTECH (Australasia and Asia Pacific’s largest education event). It consists of one central exhibition and five parallel conferences designed to tackle five specific areas of the future school: - Future Leadership - Young Learning - Special Needs - Teaching about and using emerging technologies - STEM, coding, robotics and the new digital curriculum See more at: http://www.futureschools.com.au/About.stm#sthash.DXnz4OoX.dpuf Join the FNI Team Join the FNI Team FNI HAS POSITIONS AVAILABLE! ARCHITECTURAL PROJECT MANAGER SOUGHT IN RHODE ISLAND

Are you passionate about learning and design? Do you want to design the learning environments of the future all around the world? We are currently seeking a Project Manager with at least 5 years of experience managing and leading projects to work in our Rhode Island Studio. The ideal candidate should be a highly motivated out-of-the box thinker with strong project management, communication, and leadership skills. A passion for design and a curiosity about learning, and the world is a must. ARCHITECTURAL STUDIO DIRECTOR – BANGALORE, INDIA

Are you passionate about learning and design? Do you want to design the learning environments of the future all around the world? An exciting adventure awaits you in India. We are currently seeking an Architectural Studio Director with at least 5 years of experience managing and leading projects to head up our Bangalore, India Studio. PROJECT ARCHITECT/PROJECT MANAGER SOUGHT IN BALTIMORE

We are currently seeking a Project Architect or Project Manager with at least 5 years of experience managing and leading projects to work in our Baltimore Studio. The ideal candidate should be a highly motivated out-of-the box thinker with strong project management, communication, and leadership skills. A passion for design and a curiosity about learning and the world is a must. INTERN – ARCHITECTURAL DESIGNER Are you passionate about learning and design? Do you want to design the learning environments of the future all around the world? We are currently seeking an Intern Architectural Designer to work in our Minneapolis Studio, located in the heart of Uptown. The ideal candidate should be a highly motivated out‐of‐the box thinker with strong design and communication skills. A passion for design and a curiosity about learning, and the world is a must. This is a full‐time summer position, and may turn into a full or part‐time position in the fall. Starting compensation will range from $2,800 ‐ $3,200 per month, depending on qualifications. See more details here. View FNI School Video FNI School Video

Student-centered learning is Individualized, community-based, experiential, and collaborative. The FNI Learning Community model supports students in all four of these defined areas, as demonstrated by Norma Rose Point School in Vancouver, British Columbia. This new video from Fielding Nair International shows how successful innovative spaces can be through the voices of the school community. View the video here: https://youtu.be/yBFc_3apnZ4 View 10-10 School 10-10 School Student-Centered, Agile Learning Spaces in the Canadian Landscape Fielding Nair International is creating another 10-10 school in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies. That is, a school where learning is a “10” and so are the learning spaces. The two-story addition includes an elementary school, performing and visual arts spaces, and a new heart for all grades. Now under construction, the design echoes the Canadian Rockies setting, and the surrounding landscape offers multiple opportunities for experiential outdoor learning. Inside, agile spaces with permeable boundaries and flexible furnishings allow students and teachers to choose how and where they learn. Watch it here.